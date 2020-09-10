NRDC’s Gina McCarthy: THRIVE Plan Invests in Equity, Health, Jobs, and the Economy

WASHINGTON - House and Senate members today introduced the THRIVE resolution, laying out a legislative agenda to Transform, Heal, and Renew by Investing in a Vibrant Economy.

Gina McCarthy, President and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) made the following statement:

“The THRIVE resolution is a map for a strong, durable recovery. It will help protect public health at a critical moment, and get the economy humming again by creating jobs in every community in the country.

“It’s a plan to strengthen our country one neighborhood at a time by investing in Black, Brown and Indigenous communities in a way that advances equity, justice and opportunity. It affirms the right of every worker to stand up for a safe workplace and a living wage. And it advances the just and equitable transition we need away from the dirty fuels that are driving the climate crisis and toward clean, smart ways to power our future.

“This is an agenda for progress. It’s an agenda for needed change. It deserves the support of every member of Congress.”

