Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:48 Hits: 2

Astronomers have discovered that a halo of warm gas surrounding the Magellanic Clouds likely acts as a protective cocoon, shielding the dwarf galaxies from the Milky Way's own halo and contributing most of the Magellanic Stream's mass.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909114841.htm