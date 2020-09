Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

All 18 national forests in California will shut down due to the wildfires blazing across the state, the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday. Ten national forests will be shut by 5 p.m. Wednesday, adding to the eight others that had already been...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/515762-california-forced-to-close-all-18-national-forests-in-the-state-due-to