Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:02 Hits: 3

People who were children when their parents were divorced showed lower levels of oxytocin -- the so-called 'love hormone' -- when they were adults than those whose parents remained married, according to a new study. The lower level may play a role in having trouble forming attachments when they are grown.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909100230.htm