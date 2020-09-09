Atomistic modelling probes the behavior of matter at the center of Jupiter

Articles

Wednesday, 09 September 2020

Scientists have developed a physics-based machine learning approach to examine the behavior of hydrogen at extremely high pressures. The model reveals evidence of continuous metalization, and so has significant implications for planetary science. More fundamentally, it shows the way ahead for a simulation-driven change in how we understand the behavior of matter in fields as diverse as drug development and alloys for automobiles.

