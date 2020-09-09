The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Artificial intelligence aids gene activation discovery

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Scientists have long known that human genes are activated through instructions delivered by the precise order of our DNA. With the aid of artificial intelligence, researchers have solved a long-standing DNA activation code mystery. Their discovery, which they termed the downstream core promoter region (DPR), could eventually be used to control gene activation in biotechnology and biomedical applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909114854.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version