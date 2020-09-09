The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Designed antiviral proteins inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in the lab

Computer-designed miniproteins have now been shown to protect lab-grown human cells from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The lead antiviral candidate rivals the best-known SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies in its protective actions. The synthetic antiviral candidates were designed to prevent infection by interfering with the mechanism that coronaviruses use to break into and enter cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909140314.htm

