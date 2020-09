Articles

Fifteen states are suing the Trump administration over its plan for opening up nearly 1.6 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska to oil and gas development. “This plan was rushed, it’s incredibly flawed, there...

