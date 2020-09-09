Climate engineering: Modelling projections oversimplify risks

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:02 Hits: 3

Climate change is gaining prominence as a political and public priority. But many ambitious climate action plans foresee the use of climate engineering technologies whose risks are insufficiently understood. Researchers now describe how evolving modelling practices are trending towards 'best-case' projections. They warn that over-optimistic expectations of climate engineering may reinforce the inertia with which industry and politics have been addressing decarbonization.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909100246.htm