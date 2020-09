Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:48 Hits: 4

A new study posits that the major particle ejections off the near-Earth asteroid Bennu may be the consequence of impacts by small, sand-sized particles called meteoroids onto its surface as the object nears the Sun.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909114800.htm