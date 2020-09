Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 12:38 Hits: 6

As Africa develops faster, countries are shifting their focus towards renewable energy investment. The director of think tank Power Shift Africa explains how the continent can embark on a journey towards a green future.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/we-are-not-locked-into-fossil-fuels-in-africa/a-54805863?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss