Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

Cracks and chemical reactions on a battery particle's surface can degrade performance, and the particle's ability to absorb and release lithium ions also changes over time. Scientists stuck a single particle the size of a red blood cell to the tip of a microscopic needle and probed it with X-rays to see how interior and surface changes influence each other.

