Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 21:05 Hits: 5

One of the challenges of moving toward fully renewable energy in California by 2045 is matching production to demand. Consumer demand peaks in the evening when solar energy is no longer available. Offshore wind energy has the potential to help meet this demand.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200908170537.htm