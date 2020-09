Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 21:59 Hits: 4

The latest coronavirus stimulus package introduced by Senate Republicans on Tuesday includes efforts to aid the mining and coal industries in a move already angering some in the Democratic caucus.The Tuesday bill includes a bipartisan effort by Sens...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/515550-sanders-attacks-corporate-welfare-to-coal-industry-included-in