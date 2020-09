Articles

A new application of the CRISPR/Cas molecular scissors promises progress in crop cultivation. Researchers have succeeded in modifying the sequence of genes on a chromosome using CRISPR/Cas. For the first time, they took a known chromosome modification in the thale cress model plant and demonstrated how inversions of the gene sequence can be undone and inheritance can thus be controlled.

