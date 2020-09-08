Producing technicolor through brain-like electronic devices

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020

Structural coloration is promised to be the display technology of the future as there is no fading - it does not use dyes - and enables low-power displays without strong external light source. However, the disadvantage of this technique is that once a device is made, it is impossible to change its properties so the reproducible colors remain fixed. Recently, a research team has successfully obtained vivid colors by using semiconductor chips - not dyes - made by mimicking the human brain structure.

