The oldest Neanderthal DNA of Central-Eastern Europe

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 15:33 Hits: 3

A new study reports the oldest mitochondrial genome of a Neanderthal from Central-Eastern Europe. The mitochondrial genome of the tooth, discovered at the site of Stajnia Cave in Poland, is closer to a Neanderthal specimen from the Caucasus than to the contemporaneous Neanderthals of Western Europe. Stone tools found at the site are also analogous to the southern regions suggesting that Neanderthals living in the steppe/taiga environment had a broader foraging radius than previously envisaged.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200908113328.htm