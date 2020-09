Articles

Storm surges sometimes can increase coastal sea levels 10 feet or more, jeopardizing communities and businesses along the water, but new research shows there may be a way to predict periods when it's more likely that such events occur. Researchers have developed models to predict extreme changes in sea level by linking storm surges to large-scale climate variability.

