Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:10 Hits: 6

Panthasaurus maleriensis is an ancestor of today's amphibians and has been considered the most puzzling representative of the Metoposauridae. Paleontologists examined the fossil's bone tissue and compared it with other representatives of the family also dating from the Triassic. They discovered phases of slower and faster growth in the bone, which apparently depended on the climate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200908131058.htm