Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 13:56 Hits: 1

Biological control of insect pests - where 'natural enemies' keep pests at bay - is saving farmers in Asia and the Pacific billions of dollars, according to new research. Biological control involved the careful release of an exotic natural enemy from a pest's native habitat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200903095607.htm