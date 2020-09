Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020

Dye-sensitised solar cells could perform better thanks to improved understanding of additives in optimizing electrolytes. Researchers have determined that the molecules 4-tert-butylpyridine (tBP) and 1-methyl-benzimidazole (NMBI) can play an integral role in suppressing recombination losses and maximizing efficiency.

