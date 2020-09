Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 20:33 Hits: 6

Infants and young children have brains with a superpower, of sorts, say neuroscientists. Whereas adults process most discrete neural tasks in specific areas in one or the other of their brain's two hemispheres, youngsters use both the right and left hemispheres to do the same task. The finding suggests a possible reason why children appear to recover from neural injury much easier than adults.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200907163333.htm