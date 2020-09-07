The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First 'plug and play' brain prosthesis demoed in paralyzed person

In a significant advance, researchers working towards a brain-controlled prosthetic limb at the UC San Francisco Weill Institute for Neurosciences have shown that machine learning techniques helped a paralyzed individual learn to control a computer cursor using their brain activity without requiring extensive daily retraining, which has been a requirement of all past brain-computer interface (BCI) efforts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200907112335.htm

