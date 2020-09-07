The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Acorn woodpeckers wage days-long battles over vacant territories, radio tag data show

Category: Environment Hits: 6

When acorn woodpeckers inhabiting high-quality territories die, nearby birds begin a battle royal to win the vacant spot. Researchers used radio tags to understand the immense effort woodpecker warriors expend traveling to and fighting in these dangerous battles. They also found spectator woodpeckers go to great lengths to collect social information, coming from kilometers around just to watch these chaotic power struggles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200907112342.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version