Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 09:14 Hits: 7

Wildfires linked to climate change are increasing in severity and frequency in many parts of the world. Can we live alongside them, or will they force communities to relocate?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wildfires-can-we-adapt-to-live-with-them/a-54817927?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss