Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 00:34 Hits: 6

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Los Angeles County saw its highest temperature on official record Sunday after a high of 121 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in the San Fernando Valley earlier in the day.The federal agency said the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/515342-weather-service-records-hottest-temperature-on-record-in-la-county