Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 17:29 Hits: 1

Discovered in Val Aurina, South Tyrol (Italy) and now in the laboratory of Eurac Research's mummy experts, the remains will be studied in order to improve the conservation techniques of mummies around the world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200903132958.htm