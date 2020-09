Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 19:55 Hits: 0

Imagine a reusable face mask that protects wearers and those around them from SARS-CoV-2, is comfortable enough to wear all day, and stays in place without frequent adjustment. Based on decades of experience with filtration and textile materials, researchers have designed a new mask intended to do just that -- and are providing the plans so individuals and manufacturers can make it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200903155501.htm