Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 23:31 Hits: 5

An animal rights group filed a lawsuit against the federal government on Thursday in an effort to stop the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut from acquiring five new beluga whales.The nonprofit group Friends of Animals filed the suit against U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/515282-animal-rights-group-sues-us-government-to-prevent-connecticut