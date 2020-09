Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

The Trump administration on Friday proposed a sale that would allow logging across thousands of acres of the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, which critics say will exacerbate climate change and harm wildlife habitats. The Forest Service...

