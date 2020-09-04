The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Does the COVID-19 cytokine storm exist?

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Cytokines play a crucial role in the immune response. If this immune response is too strong, also known as 'cytokine storm', it can cause harm to the patient. Following the measurement of several important cytokines in patients with COVID-19 and various other severe diseases, researchers show that COVID-19 is not characterized by a cytokine storm. This may have consequences for the treatment of these patients, the researchers write.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200904100551.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version