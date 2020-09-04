The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New technology lets quantum bits hold information for 10,000 times longer than previous record

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Quantum bits, or qubits, can hold quantum information much longer now thanks to efforts by an international research team. The researchers have increased the retention time, or coherence time, to 10 milliseconds - 10,000 times longer than the previous record - by combining the orbital motion and spinning inside an atom. Such a boost in information retention has major implications for information technology developments since the longer coherence time makes spin-orbit qubits the ideal candidate for building large quantum computers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200904121331.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version