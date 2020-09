Articles

Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) appears even after asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a case review confirms, and in some children damages the heart to the extent that the children will need long-term monitoring and interventions.

