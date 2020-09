Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 17:21 Hits: 7

The Trump administration is proposing another measure that critics say will harm endangered species, proposing Friday to further weigh economic impacts before setting aside habitat that could aid their recovery.The proposal from the Fish and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/515143-trump-proposal-would-make-it-tougher-to-protect-habitat-for