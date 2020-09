Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 13:37 Hits: 4

As the US faces wildfires and storms, climate change remains one of the most divisive topics among voters. Yet despite the high stakes, so far, it has played a minor role in the upcoming election.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-and-biden-little-room-for-climate-change-in-us-election/a-54812434?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss