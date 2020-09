Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020

People who've had COVID-19 should be swab tested again four or more weeks after symptoms first appear to minimize the risk of onward infection, suggests a large population-based study in one of Italy's former coronavirus hotspots.

