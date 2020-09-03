EPA Completes Assessment of National Priorities Sites Following Hurricane Laura

DALLAS – (Sept. 3, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed inspection of all National Priorities List Superfund sites in counties and parishes with federal disaster declarations following Hurricane Laura. A total of 76 sites were assessed in Texas and Louisiana, with two sites in each state requiring further inspection. Of those four, none required additional action because of the storm.

Prior to natural disasters, EPA remedial project managers (RPMs) make every effort to work with site operators, potentially responsible parties, and state and tribal partners to secure sites against potential damage and releases. This can include securing equipment, storage containers, and fences; and removing drums, waste, and waste collection systems. After the event, RPMs contact site leads for direct information on the condition of sites, obtained from on-site camera systems, on-site/nearby personnel, aerial photography or other resources. Based on this assessment, RPMs determine if further inspection is needed.

Summary of NPL site assessments:

Texas

48 sites inspected

45 sites did not require further inspection

2 sites required further inspection: Texarkana Wood and Koppers Company, Inc., Texarkana Plant, both in Bowie County

0 sites required action following EPA on-site assessment

Louisiana

28 sites inspected

26 sites did not require further inspection

2 sites required further inspection: American Creosote in DeRidder, Beauregard Parish and Marion Pressure Treating in Marion, Union Parish

0 sites required action following EPA on-site assessment

EPA continues to support FEMA, state, local, and tribal partners in response to Hurricane Laura. EPA’s Region 6 headquarters office in Dallas is taking action to ensure Superfund sites are secure following the storm, to assist public drinking water systems with rapid assessments, and to seamlessly integrate emergency response activities with Texas, Louisiana, and other federal response agencies. EPA encourages affected communities to continue staying alert for instructions from local authorities. Additional information about EPA’s efforts can be found at https://response.epa.gov/hurricanelaura

