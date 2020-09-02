The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new way of modulating color emissions from transparent films

Transparent luminescent materials have several applications; but so far, few multicolor light-emitting solid transparent materials exist in which the color of emission is tunable. Now, a team of scientists has developed an unprecedented mechanism to tune the photoemission of a solid polymeric film -- controlling the flow of protons in it by applying a voltage. Their study provides fresh insights into the creation of more efficient multicolor transparent luminescent materials.

