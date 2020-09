Articles

Wednesday, 02 September 2020

The humble ink in a tattoo artist's needle could be the key to improving the detection of cancer. Researchers recently developed new imaging contrast agents using common dyes such as tattoo ink and food dyes. When these dyes are attached to nanoparticles, they can illuminate cancers, allowing medical professionals to better differentiate between cancer cells and normal adjacent cells.

