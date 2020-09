Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 09:45 Hits: 1

Overconsumption, not overpopulation, drives climate change. A projected decline in fertility could see the world's population peak in just four decades, with Japan and Spain halving in size.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-fewer-people-on-the-planet-would-mean-for-the-environment/a-54725928?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss