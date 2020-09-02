The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ICYMI:EPA&#039;s new office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains

09/02/2020

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
Colorado Springs Gazette[1]
September 2, 2020

The days of a one-size-fits-all approach to environmental remediation are over. At the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), we are thinking outside the box with creative solutions to local problems, re-evaluating how we manage projects and workflow and streamlining processes agency-wide, so we can achieve real results for all Americans. Under President Trump’s leadership, EPA is embracing region-specific solutions to environmental challenges and fostering partnerships with states, tribes, and local communities. In the American West in particular, we know that we must change how we care for these lands if we are to accomplish our mission of protecting human health and the environment...

Read the full article here.[2] 

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/icymiepas-new-office-mountains-deserts-and-plains

