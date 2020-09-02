ICYMI:EPA&#039;s new office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Colorado Springs Gazette

September 2, 2020

The days of a one-size-fits-all approach to environmental remediation are over. At the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), we are thinking outside the box with creative solutions to local problems, re-evaluating how we manage projects and workflow and streamlining processes agency-wide, so we can achieve real results for all Americans. Under President Trump’s leadership, EPA is embracing region-specific solutions to environmental challenges and fostering partnerships with states, tribes, and local communities. In the American West in particular, we know that we must change how we care for these lands if we are to accomplish our mission of protecting human health and the environment...

