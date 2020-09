Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 19:21 Hits: 4

A new study of 8- to 11-year olds reveals an association between heavy television use and poorer reading performance, as well as between heavy computer use and poorer numeracy--the ability to work with numbers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200902152150.htm