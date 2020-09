Articles

The United Nations’s Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) is asking for information about whether a U.S. plan to advance drilling in Alaska is fair to a native group. CERD Chair Yanduan Li wrote in a letter to U.S....

