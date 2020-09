Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 13:47 Hits: 0

New research has revealed that younger cycad seeds pose a greater risk for toxicity when consumed than more mature seeds, bringing the scientific community one step closer to understanding the origins of a neurodegenerative disease prevalent on Guam in World War II and closer to understanding related neurological disorders elsewhere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200831094716.htm