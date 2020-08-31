Warmer, acidifying ocean brings extinction for reef-building corals, renewal for relatives

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 August 2020

A new study finds that reef-building corals emerged only when ocean conditions supported the construction of these creatures' stony skeletons, whereas diverse softer corals and sea anemones flourished at other times. Without a significant change to anthropogenic carbon emissions, the new findings present stark implications for the present and future of hard-bodied corals while suggesting a silver lining for the diversity of some of their softer-bodied relatives.

