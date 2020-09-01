The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Giant leap for molecular measurements

Spectroscopy is an important tool of observation in many areas of science and industry. Infrared spectroscopy is especially important in the world of chemistry where it is used to analyze and identify different molecules. The current state-of-the-art method can make approximately 1 million observations per second. Researchers have greatly surpassed this figure with a new method about 100 times faster.

