Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020

'Dead' coral rubble can support more animals than live coral, according to researchers trialing a high-tech sampling method. A researcher said that reef rubble habitat was often overlooked as desolate, unattractive and 'dead', however reef rubble was very much alive.

