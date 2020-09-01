A small number of self-organizing autonomous vehicles significantly increases traffic flow

Articles

Tuesday, 01 September 2020

With the addition of just a small number of autonomous vehicles (AVs) on the road, traffic flow can become faster, greener, and safer in the near future. Researchers present a simple set of guidelines and regulations for achieving the self-organization of AVs into constellations that dynamically control the entire traffic flow even when fewer than 5 percent of the vehicles on the road are autonomous.

