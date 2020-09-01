The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Resource sharing affects mortality worldwide

The act of giving and receiving increases well-being: the recipient benefits directly from the gift, and the giver benefits indirectly through emotional satisfaction. A new study now suggests that those who share more also live longer. In their analysis, researchers found a strong linear relationship between a society's generosity and the average life expectancy of its members. The researcher conclude that people are living longer in societies whose members support each other with resources.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200901125912.htm

