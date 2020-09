Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 13:39 Hits: 4

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is being sued for the second time in a week over a rule that limits states’ ability to fight big projects such as pipelines, with tribes and environmental groups who fear damage to nearby waters taking...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/514562-tribes-green-groups-sue-over-trump-rollback-of-water-rights